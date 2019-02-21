BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the state continues to explore the legalization of recreational marijuana, Western New York is getting a better idea of what the developers may want to do with that proposed cannabis campus near the Outer Harbor.

And how they're trying to win over community critics.

It was billed as a community conversation dealing with plans for the Flora Buffalo Cannabis Campus. That is the proposed $200 million cannabis production facility in the city's Lakeside Commerce Park.

So now the public could raise submitted questions to cannabis advocates who are advising the currently California-based Flora firm.

As Goddess Meera phrased it, "The community ... you know. The jobs ... or it is just something to get people out here on a wild goose chase. You know ... how long is it gonna take?"

Part of that answer depends on state officials working on the complicated legalization issue and related growing and distribution system.

The advocacy panelists discussed the company's community investment and social commitment. That starts with the projected 500 to 1,000 jobs.

The firm says 75 percent would be from Western New York. And there would be workforce training through the Buffalo Employment Training Center and ECC. That could include training for those prosecuted in the past for marijuana use.

Flora consultant Dasheeda Dawson says that would mean "creating a program that allows for young people, transitioning adults, and re-entering adults to really learn the business and the science of cannabis."

There is also a plan to spur further community growth from the campus with a small business incubator and community foundation, according to Imani Dawson, who is a cannabis education advocate working with Flora.

"We see the community of Buffalo as partners in this process and we can't really be profitable unless they're on board and they're engaged."

Many people seem to agree like resident Darley Willis. She said the forum "helped us understand that there are opportunities out there and that we should not forget that ... so community buy in and introducing jobs opportunities to the community."

Several more of these sessions are planned. The Cannabis Education Advocacy Symposium and Expo group, which is working with the Flora firm, says they will take public input to company officials to draw up their overall plan.