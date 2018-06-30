BUFFALO, NY - Fester the Corpse Flower is in full bloom at the Botanical Gardens - and only for a short amount of time.

If you want to see, and smell Fester, the Gardens are extending its hours to accommodate the 24-48 hour window when Fester will be in full bloom.

Saturday night, the last admission tickets will be sold at 10 p.m.

Sunday, the Botanical Gardens will open at 10 a.m., with the last admission tickets again sold at 10 p.m.

Corpse flowers can bloom every six to ten years, and are known for their stench reminiscent of a rotting corpse.

Updates on Fester can be found on the Botanical Gardens’ website, Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The Botanical Gardens are also taking the blooming opportunity to raise funds for new additions to its plant collection. Donations can be made here.

© 2018 WGRZ