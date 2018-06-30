BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of Western New Yorkers gathered in downtown Buffalo Saturday morning to protest the policy that separates migrant families at the southern United States border.

"Families Belong Together" was part of a nationwide day of action, with more than 600 events around the country in favor of the cause.

More: What you need to know about Saturday's immigration protests

In 50 states and extreme heat, thousands march for 'Families Belong Together' rallies

Our Joshua Robinson was at Saturday's rally:

RIGHT Now: Well over 1000 people here at 2 Niagara Square for Buffalo's "Families Belong Together" Rally. They've wrapped around the Federal Court Building to demand children separated from their families be reunited @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/U3RRV4VPcT — Joshua Robinson (@JRobinsonWGRZ) June 30, 2018

For more information on the national movement, you can visit the Families Belong Together website.

© 2018 WGRZ