Duff's kills plan for new restaurant at former Casa di Pizza in Elmwood Village

Greg Duell , a member of the franchise group and owner of the Eastern Hills location, said shutdowns, restrictions and the delayed return of people to downtown offices made the Elmwood Village deal unworkable.

“I think in the moment it made sense to put that on the back burner, and cancel it for now,” he said. “I don’t think we’re closing the door on Buffalo, but we’re trying to make sure our own restaurants can keep their level of success or return to the levels they enjoyed before. It’s going to be a long road.”