Documents released calling for sexual assault complaint against Buffalo Common Council President to be dismissed

This comes after the woman named as the plaintiff said on multiple occasions that nothing ever happened.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is an update on the high-profile lawsuit against Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen.

On Tuesday night, new documents were released that are now calling for the alleged sexual assault complaint to be dismissed.

According to those documents, the woman told the Buffalo News, her family, Pridgen and his attorneys that she never made any sexual abuse accusations and doesn't even know the lawyer who filed the case on her behalf.