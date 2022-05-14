Crisis and mental health counseling being offered for victims, and families of mass shooting

Local community organizations are extending condolences and offering services for those impacted.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hours after the tragic mass shooting that happened at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue, local government community organizations are extending condolences and offering services for those impacted.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that mental health counselors will be available Sunday and Monday at the Johnnie B. Wiley Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for anyone who needs it.

The Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc., said on Monday counselors will be available to offer crisis counseling and mental health services to those impacted by this tragedy.

It center released this statement Saturday:

" The Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc extends its deepest condolences to the friends, families, and community-at-large who have been impacted by the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market tragedy. As an integral provider of health services in this community, we want the community to know we are here for them. CEO, Dr. LaVonne Ansari stated, “I have received phone calls and texts from Buffalonians and families across the country to express their outrage and concern. The magnitude of this tragedy and its’ impact on our community and our nation, must not be underestimated."

Anyone seeking these services can call (716) 986-9199.

Working with @bestselfwny, @EndeavorWNY, @Crisis_Services, and Spectrum Health, @EC_MentalHealth will have mental health counselors available tomorrow at a drop in center at the Johnnie B. Wiley Center, 1100 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo from 9am-9pm for anyone who needs it. pic.twitter.com/6sArE2Hcyt — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 15, 2022

The Jewish Family Services of Western New York also extended its condolences and offered services.

It released this statement:

"The Jewish Family Services of Western New York would like to express our shock at the events that occurred this afternoon at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Our hearts and condolences are with the families of the victims of this horrific, racially motivated, and violent attack. This level of violence reminds us, once again, that we are one community. As a community, we must remember that it is not only the physical violence that occurred. For the witnesses, survivors, and the victims’ families, there is no doubt of the fear and trauma experienced and that it will take time and support to work through those feelings. We are confident that the City of Buffalo, County of Erie, State of New York, and federal agencies will do everything possible to support all those involved. And we are grateful that the county has already assigned mental health personnel to the scene this evening."

The center said for support you can call the crisis services at 716.834.3131, www.crisistextline.org, or text HOME to 741741.