Crews respond to fire on Franklin Street

The fire broke out a little after 8 a.m. Monday. The Emerson School nearby was evacuated as a precaution.

Buffalo Fire crews are on the scene of a fire on Franklin St. downtown.

The fire broke out a little after 8 a.m. Monday at the building that used to be the Mes Lounge, which is temporarily closed.

Multiple crews responded to the scene, no word yet how the fire started or any injuries.

Firefighters received a call about a fire inside a building on Franklin Street. There are multiple crews on scene. No word yet on any injuries. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/gP7kB1hkKd — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) July 12, 2021

2 On Your Side's Karys Belger spoke with people who work at the Emerson School next door. They say when they came into work, and smelled something burning, but thought it was just good from the kitchen. When they saw the smoke coming from the building nearby, the Emerson School was evacuated.

This is a developing story, we have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.