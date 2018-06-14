BUFFALO, N.Y. – On the heels of new video promoting Buffalo tourism and pride, a recent study commissioned by Visit Buffalo Niagara and reported by The Buffalo News says the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center isn’t optimal.



The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center has faced criticism over its size and design for years, even after then-County Executive Chris Collins led a $7 million upgrade project in 2010.



At the time, a new convention center just wasn't in the cards. Today, the building is 40 years old.



The ongoing issue now is whether significantly upgrading the current convention center or building a new one altogether in a new location is the way to go.



Meanwhile, Erie County taxpayers have footed hundreds of thousands of dollars in more than one feasibility study over the past two decades.



So what is the missing piece to finally decide and move forward?



“I think the real missing piece is money. Building a new convention center is not going to come cheap. and it's not going to be easy,” Erie County Legislature Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo said. “And I think, given the prioritization this administration has shown over the past several years, I don’t know if we have the money available to go ahead and build a new convention center.”



Erie County maintains it, so money is also spent annually on capital projects upgrades. About $600,000 is budgeted for restroom, ballroom, and lighting upgrades this year. Those renovations don’t address the issue of space, however.



Lorigo says something he's heard often is that the convention center can't hold more than one convention at a time.



"We're a mid-sized city, so we would be going for the mid-sized conventions, and according to what I've been told, other cities are doing better at attracting those types of conventions because they have better, newer, larger facilities,” he said.



County Executive Mark Poloncarz was unavailable for an interview Wednesday, but a spokesperson for Poloncarz said it's no secret that the current convention center is too small.



In the past, Poloncarz has made clear that he feels a new convention center altogether is the way to go.



Right now, an ongoing $150,000 feasibility study is looking at possibilities for significant additions and improvements to the current facility. Over the winter, Poloncarz asked the legislature to consider another $65,000 to expand the study to look at alternative sites.



Neither the county nor HVS Consulting would reveal those sites to the legislature, so for now, they haven't approved the additional spending.



It’s unclear when the study will be done.



