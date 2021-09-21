Clergy and Community leaders calling for BPS to contract with parents to transport students during bus driver shortage

They are calling for Buffalo Public Schools to now contract with parents to transport students during the shortage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local parents, clergy, elected officials, and community leaders announced a news conference set to happen Wednesday in regards to the recent bus driver shortage due to the effects of the pandemic.

They are calling for Buffalo Public Schools to now contract with parents to transport students during the shortage.

The Urban Think Tank will be joined by Erie County Clerk, BPS Parents, Childcare Action Team, and CAO We the Parents Wednesday morning to talk about this as a proposed solution that can be implemented while waiting for other options, according to the news release. BPS parents are circulating a petition to get support.

The news release also stated that parents will also call for relaxing the district's enforcement of the policy that requires the elimination of bus transportation services for a student that misses 10 consecutive days of school.

The community meeting is being held at Mount Olive Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m.