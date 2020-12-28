City to reveal plans for virtual NYE ball drop

Thousands of people usually gather outside the Electric tower to ring in the new year, but like everything else in 2020, things will be different.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is expected to reveal the city's plans for the 33rd annual New Year's Eve ball drop today.

The event usually features thousands of people crowded outside the Electric Tower to watch the ball drop and ring in the New Year, but like many other things in 2020, things will be different this year.

This year, Buffalo will usher in 2021 virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We are told by the city there will still be line-up of entertainers and a countdown at midnight.

This is not an uncommon theme this New Year's Eve, one of the biggest celebrations in the world, the ball drop in Times Square, is also going virtual.