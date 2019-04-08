BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a car crashed through the front windows of a bar on Chippewa Street.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday at Bottoms Up in the heart of the Chippewa entertainment district.

A 2 On Your Side photographer at the scene saw at least two people being taken away by ambulances. It's not clear yet if anyone else was hurt.

We have reached out to Buffalo Police for more information, but we have yet to hear back. We will update this story with more details as they are released.