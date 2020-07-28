x
Bulk trash pickup this week for Niagara District

The pickup was originally scheduled for the spring, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
Credit: City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is reminding people in the Niagara District that bulk trash pickup is happening this week.

It includes anything 12 feet long, 3 feet high and 3 feet wide. However, it does not include electronics like TVs and computers.

During bulk pickup week neighbors are asked to follow alternate parking regulations to make it easier for crews to get down the street.
The bulk pickup was originally scheduled for the spring, but had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

