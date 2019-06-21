BUFFALO, N.Y. — The baby boom is continuing at the Buffalo Zoo with the addition of a new California sea lion.

According to the Zoo's Facebook post, resident California sea lions Jesse and Dallas became first-time parents to the female pup on back on June 6th.

The Zoo says they've kept the news under wraps to allow Jesse to properly bond with her new baby and that mom and pup are doing well.

As a thank you to Dr. Raul and Toni Vazquez the new addition has been named Toni.

No word yet when little Toni will make her public debut.