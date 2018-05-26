BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Zoo hosted a special preview of its newest exhibit Friday: Boomerang Island, featuring bird's from down under - and just in time for Memorial Day Weekend!

People can go see and interact with the birds native to the Australian Outback like budgies, cockateels, and different varieties of parrots.

"What you'll be able to do is go into the exhibit area, and have a small stick that has seed that is appropriate for the birds to eat. And the birds will fly down and sit on your hand or sit on your arm," said Norah Fletchall, President and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo.

Boomerang Island opens Saturday and runs through the summer months at the zoo.

