Buffalo restaurant reopens less than 24-hours after car crashes into building

Strong Hearts Buffalo reopened for brunch Sunday after a car hit the restaurant on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo restaurant reopened a day after a car crashed into it, almost hitting one of the employees.

The crash happened Saturday morning right off the I-190. 2 On Your Side has photos and videos shot that day by one of our coworkers who lives in the building at 295 Niagara Street in Buffalo.

The building is home to apartments and the restaurant Strong Hearts Buffalo.

Buffalo Police told 2 On Your Side on Monday morning that the driver survived and was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. Police are trying to figure out if the driver had a medical emergency or if the car had some sort of mechanical failure, and police said maybe the brakes stopped working.

Strong Hearts Buffalo closed on Saturday because of the crash and reopened less than 24-hours later for brunch on Sunday. The community continued to show support Monday with a packed lunch rush.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the restaurant said the crash caused extensive damage to their kitchen and bakery areas. One of the restaurant's bakers was a few feet away from the crash, but wasn't seriously hurt. They said people were able to get the driver out of the car and they pushed the car away from the building before the car caught fire.

Yesterday morning, a vehicle coming off of the 190 lost control and smashed in to our building causing extensive damage... Posted by Strong Hearts Buffalo on Sunday, August 27, 2023