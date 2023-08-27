Buffalo ranked among the best places to live with a family by U.S. News and World Report

The U.S. News and World Report have released their list of best places to live for families in America and Buffalo made 17th.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are looking for a family-friendly city to settle down and raise children, you might already be in the right place.

"Near the U.S. border with Canada, Buffalo offers affordability you won’t find in New York City or many other parts of the U.S. Residents of the Buffalo area can expect to spend 21.31% of the median household income on housing costs. In addition, Buffalo ranks 28th out of the 150 metro areas on the Best Places to Live list for overall quality of life," the U.S. News and World Report's write up about Buffalo's ranking read.

They focused on three categories: affordability, quality of life and job market opportunities. As mentioned above, Buffalo affordability is one of its key attributes.

The top three are Huntsville, Alabama; San Jose, California; and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Also making the list are Rochester at 21st and Syracuse at 12th.