BUFFALO, N.Y. -- It's a problem that 2 On Your Side exposed last week: teachers complaining about being verbally abused by students.

It was also one of the topics discussed at a town hall meeting with district leaders Tuesday night that was scheduled after our initial report.

"Colleagues, let's don't over-stereotype or over-negativize what's going on in the Buffalo Public Schools. Because I go to the schools. I'm in classrooms, and I don't see this wild, chaotic, out of control behavior that I often hear about," says Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash.

Dr. Cash addressed student behavior towards staff members at Tuesday's town hall after that 2 On Your Side report revealed last week that teachers surveyed at several schools say they're often verbally abused by students.

About ten questions in, a tutor and substitute teacher brought up his concerns about student behavior. Arthur Giacalone says he's had an awesome experience tutoring second graders at Waterfront Elementary School, but explained how being a substitute teacher is different.

"It has been one of the most stressful, challenging experiences of my life," says Giacalone. "There's only been a handful of times that at the end of the day, I felt good about the experience, and that breaks my heart."

Giacalone has subbed in 14 schools in the district this year for about 40 days.

"I had a little girl run up to me and said, so-and-so who came in 20 minutes late to begin with, just said he's going to come up here and kick your (expletive) as a second grader because I asked everyone to be quiet," says Giacalone.

Dr. Cash quickly addressed those concerns.

"I believe it's happening. I can hear his authenticity, but we need to correct that," said Cash.

Several parents also brought up concerns about bullying. Tuesday night was all about connecting students, teachers, and parents with resources within the district to help them with their concerns. It was the first forum of its kind. About sixty people were there.

