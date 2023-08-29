Buffalo Police investigating shooting involving security guard that is an off-duty officer

Police say the security guard's gun discharged and hit a customer in the hand.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shooting involving an off-duty Buffalo Police officer is being investigated.

Police say that officers responded to a shooting around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at a store on Elmwood Avenue.

Officials report that the shooting took place following a struggle between the store security guard, who was the off duty police officer, and a customer who was allegedly attempting to leave the store with some unpaid items.

At some point the security guard's gun allegedly discharged and the customer was shot in the hand, according to police.

The customer, 30-year-old, was taken to ECMC by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.