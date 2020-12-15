Buffalo Police Department eliminating Traffic Division

The change will impact approximately 40 officers and six lieutenants.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making changes within the Police Department, and in an effort to cut costs is eliminating the department's Traffic Division.

The change will impact about 41 officers, six lieutenants and one captain. Officers will be used to fill open positions in other areas of the department.

The Traffic Division focuses mostly on special events like Bisons and Sabres games, concerts and parades.

The agreement between the City of Buffalo on the Police union allows the city to reassess allocation of resources, including manpower, twice a year in January and July to help best fit what the city needs.

According to our partners at the Investigative Post, the city spends 54 percent more on police than it did 15 years ago.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the city is facing a huge budget shortfall of more than $15 million.

The changes to the Traffic Division will go into effect on January 18, 2021.