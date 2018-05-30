BUFFALO, NY - “I grew up being taught to be friendly to people as much as you can,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Shaun Johnson, with the United States Navy.

Johnson is a Buffalo native, and is currently serving in the strike fighter squadron, which flies one of the most advanced warplanes in the world. He's a logistics specialist with the Sidewinders of VFA 86, operating out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, in California.

As a Navy logistics specialist, Johnson is responsible for ordering all parts for jets, flight clothing for the squadron, and general supplies needed on a daily basis, according to the Navy.

“My mom and dad were in the Navy,” said Johnson. “My parents were out of the Navy by the time I was born so they didn't have a direct influence on my decision to join. I mainly joined for the free health care and travel opportunities.”

Johnson is proud of his role serving his country, knowing he is part of a lasting legacy.

“Serving in the Navy means that you are a part of something that helps your country be the best it can be,” Johnson said.

