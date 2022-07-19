Buffalo mayor testifies on Capitol Hill

How mass shootings harm communities was the focus of the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Brown was one of five speakers at the hearing called Thoughts and Prayers Are Not Enough: How Mass Shootings Harm Communities, Local Economies, and Economic Growth on Capitol Hill.

"The May 14 shooting in Buffalo will impact an entire generation of children. This event has the potential to harm Buffalo's already economically disadvantaged black community and further grow inequality," the mayor said.

Today @MayorByronBrown spoke on Capitol Hill at a hearing examining how mass shootings harm communities, local economies, and economic growth @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/hlwElRGjbB — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) July 19, 2022

The committee now has on record how mass tragedies have high costs to victims and others.

Congressman Emmer said, "Many businesses, small businesses are faced with the decision to close and abandon the community or stay and deal with the risks of remaining open." He added "business owners must consider the safety of their employees and customers. When a business closes its doors, the entire community feels the effect. Jobs are lost, customers must find somewhere else to get the things they need."

Congressman Al Green said mass shootings impact employment. "Research has shown increases in unemployment by almost 2% in areas that have experienced mass shootings. mass shootings have shown to impact home values." Which he said leads to a decrease in area housing prices by up to 3%.

According to Gun Violence Archive, this year, there have been 354 mass shootings in 200 days, including mass 16 mass murders.

On another note, Mayor Brown calls for signage of legislation.