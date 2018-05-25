BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo will be lit up red, white, and blue this Memorial Day Weekend, thanks to Mayor Byron Brown and Buffalo LIT.

The newly formed illumination initiative, Buffalo LIT, lights up Buffalo's skyline on different nights for various causes. The goal was to have more organization in getting multiple buildings on board to light up.

And the City is actually looking for more buildings to join in. If you're interested in volunteering your building, these are the qualifications according to Buffalo LIT:

Be illuminated at night

Be considered a part of the City's skyline

Agree to internally review Buffalo LIT recommendations

If the Buffalo LIT request is approved, each lighting entity will coordinate its lighting scheme with other Buffalo LIT partners for the duration all parties agree to

