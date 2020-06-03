BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is the kickoff weekend of The Buffalo Home Show. It's running March 6th-8th and 13-15th at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Everyone is welcome to shop for home-related products, and to experience the many displays to inspire your next project.

There are 300+ booths to explore, feature displays to enjoy and celebrity appearances . This is a great event for all Buffalo homeowners or renters to attend.

Whatever your home project may be - indoors, outdoors, DIY or flipping a home - there's someone at The Buffalo Home Show that can answer your questions.

You can buy your tickets on The Buffalo Home Show's website or at the door. It runs from 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Sunday, both weekends.

