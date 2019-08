BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire investigators are investigating two overnight fires on the same street.

The first one happened just after midnight in a vacant structure at 61 Imson Street. No injuries were reported. Damage is estimaged at $50,000.

The second call came in around 3am for a house fire at 130 Imson Street. Damage there is estimated at $100,000

The house next door suffered exposure damage. No injuries were reported in this fire.