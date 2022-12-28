Buffalo driving ban to be lifted early Thursday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City Of Buffalo held a winter storm update at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The mayor said the travel ban will be lifted and city hall will be opened Thursday.
He is asking that folks adhere to the now travel advisory and said if you still don't have to go out please don't.
Also, the Buffalo Common Council said on Twitter that the travel ban will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and replaced with a travel advisory.
