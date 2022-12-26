Buffalo City Hall closed Tuesday, emergency declaration signed by Pres. Biden

The travel ban in the City of Buffalo is still in place. The ban will allow plow crews more time to continue their work to clear streets throughout the city.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo announced Monday that city hall will be closed on Tuesday, December 27 due to the blizzard conditions that hit the region over the holiday weekend.

The city said as crews continue to plow main, secondary, and residential streets, in some cases, haul snow away, there are still some streets that are inaccessible to traffic.

Due to that, the travel ban in the City of Buffalo is still in place. The ban will allow plow crews more time to continue their work to clear streets throughout the city. It will also help emergency responders continue to reach residents that need help.

According to the news release, the city also announced that President Joe Biden signed an emergency declaration Monday for Buffalo and surrounding areas.

The emergency declaration was requested by Governor Kathy Hochul and will provide federal assistance to impacted areas and assist with recovery efforts.

“I would like to thank President Biden for signing the emergency declaration. I would also like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for the quick response and for her continued support with the recovery process,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown. “This has been a very difficult and dangerous storm. Our crews are continuing their work to clear the streets and assist residents. I want to thank our community for their continued patience and cooperation as we work to get through this together.”

The city said that the blizzard has claimed the lives of at least 20 people in the City of Buffalo. Mayor Brown advises residents to stay in their homes as clean-up efforts continue.

The city also gave of a list of what you need to know this week:

• Trash and recycling pick-up has been suspended indefinity

• Please do not put your totes out.

• Parking regulations on side streets have been suspended until further notice.