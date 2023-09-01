Buffalo Animal Shelter Overflowing With Dogs Amidst New Facility Plan

City Has Planned New Shelter Since 2018

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Once again we're hearing about overcrowding with the amount of dogs at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. While some may question the commitment of City Hall, this may also be a nationwide issue with other factors contributing to the sad problem.

For dedicated volunteers and animal lovers it's a concern for them again to learn from social media about overcrowding for dogs at the Buffalo Animal Shelter which is operated by the city's Department of Public Works.

Julie Starr of Buddy's Second Chance Rescue says "They have them in kennels in their garage. They're holding them in a van. That was something that was brought to our attention and that's why we shared the post so hopefully we can step in and help also."

Another source confirmed that over capacity status for the existing shelter on Oak Street. City officials have pledged since 2018 to replace it with a new $4 Million dollar facility perhaps as part of an overall new city Public Works campus. But its location still has not been determined. Our partners at Buffalo Business First quoted the city real estate director last May as stating developers were interested in buying the current shelter site but it would have to be relocated first.

In the meantime there is an overall effort to take care of the animals but it's not easy for all shelters according to Starr. "They're taking in as many local surrenders as they can. I mean if you think about it anybody with a brick and mortar facility - I mean there's only so much space and only so much room. We don't even have a brick and mortar facility for boarding dogs. Ours is all foster based. So we can only take as many dogs as foster homes we have available."

Starr says in her opinion there may be a particular factor involved. "So many people ran out and cleared the shelters during the pandemic. Everybody was home and wanted an animal for companionship. Then unfortunately when people went back to work those animals went back to the shelter or were you know abandoned or you know surrendered because they were working and didn't have the time for them unfortunately - it's sad."

And now there might be an additional disappointing trend. "The economy is also playing a big part in it. You know when people are having trouble grocery shopping because of the cost of things, you're going to feed your family. You know that's gonna come first before caring for an animal's needs."

A City of Buffalo spokesman confirms again that they are still working on getting a developer and a definite location for the new shelter.