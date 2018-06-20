BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Police and city leaders say they're going to spend the summer making the city a cleaner and safer place to live.

They kicked off the annual "Clean Sweep" Wednesday, with 32 "sweeps" scheduled throughout the next few months, addressing quality of life issues all over the city.

It's also about being more visible in the community.

"I think it's important for the department to engage in the neighborhoods. I think it's important for us to go in there and show that we're not always there to make arrests, that we're there to help in any way that we can to help provide a good safety for the neighborhood," said Buffalo Police Commissioner, Byron Lockwood.

This year's clean sweeps will have afternoon events for the first time to get more people involved.

© 2018 WGRZ