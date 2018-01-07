BUFFALO, N.Y. - The third annual Thunder at the Outer Harbor boat and car show changed its name Sunday, to honor one of Buffalo's fallen: Lieutenant Craig Lehner.

The Craig Lehner Memorial Regatta and Oldsmobile Car Club Show was a joint effort featuring vintage race boats and classic cars.

More: Fallen officer Craig Lehner posthumously honored by City of Buffalo

With flybys performed by race boats, hundreds of classic cars, food trucks, vendors, and more, the free event was a great opportunity for residents to enjoy some fun in the sun.

The Underwater Recovery Team, which was Lehner's unit, provides diver and patrol support for the event every year.

For more information, you can visit the Facebook event page.

© 2018 WGRZ