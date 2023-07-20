Bird Island Pier in need of repairs again

2 On Your Side spoke to the City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton about why the pier is closed again.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is another update on the Bird Island Pier. You may remember that last summer it was closed for repairs from a previous storm. It reopened last fall after those repairs were completed.

However, many of you have pointed out that it's closed once again.

A chain-link barrier blocks those looking to take a walk along the water.

"We had some major damage for the storm. So from a safety perspective, we're trying to keep that closed and it's you know, from our perspective, you know, please don't go out there so we're working with FEMA that funding when you're going through the process is a long process so it's kind of we're getting the funding or finding funding. And we got to find funding sources on our own first vendors a reimbursement FEMA so we're working through that process with FEMA now. "