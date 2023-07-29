Annual Buffalo Chalkfest returns this weekend

The annual Buffalo Chalkfest will begin at noon Saturday at the grain silos located at 359 Ganson Street right next to RiverWorks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Art enthusiasts will be able to check out some beautiful, but temporary art in Buffalo.

The rain hasn't put too much of a damper on the event that gets washed away with water. Around 6 a.m. event organizers on Facebook posted that there are still some indoor spaces that can be used.

It looks like there is a band of rain this morning that will move quickly through. This inside the silos should be ok on... Posted by ChalkFest Buffalo on Saturday, July 29, 2023

Each year the festival has a unique theme, and this year it's animals.