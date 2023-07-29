Annual Buffalo Chalkfest returns this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Art enthusiasts will be able to check out some beautiful, but temporary art in Buffalo.
The annual Buffalo Chalkfest will begin at noon Saturday at the grain silos located at 359 Ganson Street right next to RiverWorks.
The rain hasn't put too much of a damper on the event that gets washed away with water. Around 6 a.m. event organizers on Facebook posted that there are still some indoor spaces that can be used.
Each year the festival has a unique theme, and this year it's animals.
One traffic reminder, the Michigan Avenue bridge is under repair, so in order to get there you'll need take the Ohio Street bridge.