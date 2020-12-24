Amherst Police investigating deadly crash

A vehicle struck a sign traveling northbound on Millersport Highway, leaving one dead.

AMHERST, N.Y. — One person is dead following an early morning crash in Amherst.

According to the Amherst Police Department, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Millersport Highway around 1:30 Thursday morning and left the roadway, striking a sign.

Police tell 2 On Your Side that the 24-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old passenger was transported by ambulance to ECMC.

Their identities are being withheld until the department is able to notify their families.