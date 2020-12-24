Amherst Police investigating deadly crash

AMHERST, N.Y. — One person is dead following an early morning crash in Amherst.
According to the Amherst Police Department, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Millersport Highway around 1:30 Thursday morning and left the roadway, striking a sign.
Police tell 2 On Your Side that the 24-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old passenger was transported by ambulance to ECMC.
Their identities are being withheld until the department is able to notify their families.
The accident is currently under investigation and officials ask that anyone who witnessed the accident to call the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.