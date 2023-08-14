AKG Art Museum unveils new mural

The plan was to show the diversity of people who call the LBJ Apartments home.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the AKG Art Museum unveiled its newest mural project. They hired artist Aaron Li-Hill to deck the wall of the LBJ Apartments on Humboldt Parkway.

The plan was to show the diversity of people who call the building home.

One of those tenants is Mary Wood. She's called the apartments home for 26 years and can be seen on the right-hand side of the mural wearing glasses.



"Well I was just posing and I told the girl, I'd pose for two or three more pictures, but I told the girl I picked that picture out myself," Wood said.

"I was so glad when they put the schedule out. I didn't know, I didn't really see it too good. But then when they put it up, the girl came and got me and showed me the picture and I was so happy I cried."