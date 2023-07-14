After public hearing, Erie County is one step closer to an Airbnb tax for visitors

Erie County is a step closer to other WNY counties as a public hearing was held for the proposed changes to the hotel tax law that will include short-term rentals.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A public meeting was held regarding the proposed "Occupancy Tax Modernization Act" that should get a vote in the Erie County Legislature next week.

The meeting wasn't very well attended, less than a dozen members of the public.

The meeting wasn't very long, less than ten minutes.

Only one person spoke, Patrick Kaler from Visit Buffalo Niagara.

The 3% tax would only apply to those renting an Airbnb, VRBO or other online short-term rental property in Erie County. The property owner doesn't pay anything additional to the county.

The proposed tax is the modern equivalent of the hotel tax any visitor has paid for decades.

"It's definitely due time, we've had with the influx of these short term rentals in our in our area," said Legislator Howard Johnson. "It's about time to modernize it."

The revenue generated from the new tax will be funneled to Visit Buffalo Niagara. The tourism agency says with their current funding, they're only able to market the Queen City within a 300 mile radius.

"It will have a great impact, of course," Kaler said. "It will give us the opportunity to advertise and brand our destination on pretty much a global platform."

Now that the public hearing was held, the Erie County Legislature can proceed with a vote.

The next legislative meeting is July 20, where it is expected a vote will be held on the proposed bill.