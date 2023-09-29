Ladies of Charity host Dress for Less style show

A day of fundraising and fashion with the Ladies of Charity for their annual style show.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A day of fundraising and fashion with the Ladies of Charity for their annual style show on Saturday, October 14 at The Grapevine Banquets.

The Catholic Charities of Buffalo will have the Ladies of Charity host the "Dress for Less" style show to help support their programs that provide Christmas toy wishes, school supplies for children, household goods, second-hand clothes, and more.

The doors will be open at 11 am to start with chicken picatta served for lunch and a themed basket raffle starting at noon.

The reservations for the $45 tickets for the show include everything, but the raffle tickets. Those are sold separate. Reservations must be made by October.

If you are unable to attend the show, you can still share your support by donating baskets to the raffle.