A Buffalo barber is indicted on sexual abuse charges involving a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A well-known Buffalo barber has been indicted and arraigned on several charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The Amherst Police Department arrested 36-year-old Justin Barker on Friday inside his barbershop called "The Standard" on Allen Street.

Barker was arraigned and released on the same day of his arrest. Bail was set at $75,000.

Investigators say Barker had a relationship with a minor under the age of 15.

Amherst Police arrested Barker on the indictment warrant after a lengthy investigation into a relationship he had with a minor.

He was indicted on criminal sexual act 2nd, D Felony (3 Counts), criminal sexual act 3rd, E Felony, and sexual abuse 3rd, B Misdemeanor (4 Counts).

"If you're under a certain age, you can't consent; even if you agree to something. Between two people just agreeing amongst one another, if you're underage, you can't under the law agree," Erie County District John Flynn said.

Flynn said the incidents took place in 2018 and 2019.

He said at this time there is only one victim.

The crime happened in various places including the victim's home, a movie theater, a relative's home, a school, the barbershop Barker owns, and at a location on Allen Street.

A grand jury heard testimony from the alleged victim before deciding to indict Barker.

Barker recently hosted an event inside of his shop calling it a "safe space for young men, 16-25, to promote healing through transparent discussions.