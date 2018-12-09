BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalonians will have something to celebrate this weekend, as the Buffalo and Niagara Brewers Association (BNBA) kicks off its 9th annual Buffalo Beer Week.

The 10-day event begins Friday with the Buffalo Beer Week Opening Gala at Flying Bison Brewery. The gala will feature lots of local breweries, live music, and food trucks.

And the fun doesn't stop there. Beer Week runs through September 23 with events all over Western New York.

The BNBA says this year's theme is "Beer Education," showcasing the Queen City's history with beer, and teaching residents all about the popular beverage.

"Buffalo Beer Week was created in large part to foster knowledge of the region's ever-growing brewing heritage, so it's only appropriate that this year's theme is focused on beer education," says Tim Herzog, president of the BNBA.

You can visit the Buffalo Beer Week website for a full list of all the events.

