BUFFALO, NY - Hundreds came down to Canalside Sunday to form the fifth Human BuffaLove!

The event included a Chiavettas BBQ, live music, and of course, the BuffaLove t-shirt necessary for taking the photo.

With everyone lined up, it was certainly a sight to see:

Human Buffalove #5 (Photo from BuffaLove Apparel)

And 2 On Your Side was sure to come out and enjoy the fun, with lots of our crew joining in:

Laughing so we don’t cry about how hot it is out here. @WGRZ representing at the fifth annual Buffalove event! We love you, Buffalo!!! pic.twitter.com/PImDGhRYka— Stephanie Barnes (@StephanieWGRZ) July 1, 2018

