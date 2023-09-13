31 people become U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony

The naturalization ceremony took place at the historic Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-one people became U.S. citizens on Wednesday.

The new citizens, spanning from 15 countries and five continents, took an oath of allegiance before receiving their naturalization certificates.

Adelina Petrick moved to the United States 10 years ago from Romania. She says her path to citizenship took quite some time.

"I am very very happy," she said. "I must admit that I was nervous this morning, and I had a lot of emotions, but I am very happy right now."