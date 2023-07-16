21-year-old woman in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Buffalo

BPD investigators said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Elmwood when it hit the 21-year-woman who was attempting to cross the avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a 21-year-old woman was hit by a car Saturday night.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. near the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue on reports that a person was hit by a car.

Buffalo Police Department investigators said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Elmwood when it hit the 21-year-woman who was attempting to cross Elmwood Avenue.

She was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she's listed in critical condition in the TICU.

Buffalo Police said that no charges have been filed at this time.