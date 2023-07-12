21-year-old dies after house fire on Empire Street

The Buffalo Fire Department was called to the fire just before 6:40 a.m.



Fire officials said the fire started on the second floor where the 21-year-old woman was found dead.



Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said crews from Engine 22 and other responding crews faced heavy smoke & fire when they arrived at the scene.



The commissioner said four other family members were able to make it out safely and they are being assisted by the Red Cross at this time.



Investigators say damage is estimated at $150,000.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Fire officials also said that the home next door suffered exposure damage resulting in $20,000 in damages.