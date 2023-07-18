21-year-old dies after crash in Buffalo over the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a 21-year-old woman that was hit by a car Saturday night has died.
Police said 21-year-old Sydney C. Lohr of Buffalo was declared deceased at ECMC on Tuesday.
Officers were called just after 11 p.m. near the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue on reports that a person was hit by a car.
Buffalo Police Department investigators said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Elmwood when it hit Lohr who was attempting to cross Elmwood Avenue.
Lohr worked for Cole's Buffalo and it released this statement:
"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the tragic passing of one of our own, Sydney Lohr, following an accident that occurred on Saturday night. Sydney was a friend to all and we are devastated by this loss. Our hearts go out to her friends and family, with whom we are grieving alongside. Please be patient with us as we are processing this as best as we can. Rest in Peace Sydney, you are missed."
Police said that no charges have been filed at this time and they are continuing to investigate the fatal accident.