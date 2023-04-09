2 dead after a suspected domestic dispute on Zelmer Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a possible domestic-related homicide that happened Monday morning.
Detectives were called just after 8:30 a.m. to a home on the first block of Zelmer Street.
Police say two individuals were found deceased at the scene.
