2 blocks of Elmwood Avenue dedicated to Crystal Boling-Barton

Six street signs are now hung along Elmwood, with the name "Principal Crystal Boling-Barton Way."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, leaders in the City of Buffalo and Buffalo Public Schools dedicated two blocks of Elmwood Avenue to the late Crystal Boling-Barton.

She was a former McKinley High School principal and was a school teacher before becoming an administrator.

Boling-Barton passed away in June of 2022.

"Sometimes you don't know how much your work matters until you're gone from the work. And today is for all who she loved, mentored, and inspired," Dr. Tonja Williams, Superintendent of BPS said.