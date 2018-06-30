BUFFALO, NY - The Taste of Diversity festival returned to Buffalo for its sixteenth year Saturday.

With live music and entertainment, and international cuisine from all over, there was something for everyone.

It ran from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Grant Street, with 20 different local vendors and restaurants participating, including Abyssinia Ethiopian, Gourmet Lao Food, Eva's Hispanic Kitchen, and more.

For more information, you can visit the Taste of Diversity's Facebook page.

