1 person hospitalized following fire on Edison Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person has been hospitalized following a fire on Edison Avenue in the City of Buffalo early Friday morning.

Buffalo firefighters responded to the fire shortly after midnight. There was a fire on the second floor of a home that was occupied.

One person was taken to ECMC to be treated for a serious medical issue and one other person is being assisted by the Red Cross.

A dog died in the fire and a cat was saved, according to Buffalo Fire.