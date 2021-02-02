Buffalo Zoo's female lion, Acacia, dies at the age of 18

Acacia was humanely euthanized due to deteriorating conditions related to changes to her liver and spleen that could no longer be treated medically.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo announced Tuesday that it recently said goodbye to its 18-year-old female lion, Acacia.

The zoo says she was humanely euthanized due to deteriorating conditions related to changes to her liver and spleen that could no longer be treated medically.

Acacia was born at the Como Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2002 and came to Buffalo a year later with her sister Shona. Along with her sister, Acacia lived mostly on the left side of the Buffalo Zoo's Big Cat exhibit.

The zoo says Shona is adjusting to life without her sister. They say zookeepers are working hard to make sure Shona is being kept active with extra enrichment and extra attention, since she is the same age as Acacia.

The Buffalo Zoo is asking anyone to share their favorite memories and photos of her under the comments on their social media pages.