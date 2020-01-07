Buffalo Zoo's crested oropendola may have been spotted outside the zoo

The zoo says its crested oropendola, which resides in Rainforest Falls, may have been spotted in the neighborhood by local bird watchers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo says it believes one of its birds has flown the coop.

According to the zoo, the crested oropendola is known to be incredibly intelligent; keepers describe the bird as very smart and crafty, adding that she often hides in the canopy of the rain forest out of view.

The zoo says the bird is harmless, eating mostly fruits and nuts.

The Buffalo Zoo is partnering with the local bird watching community to help locate the bird and is working with local experts to catch her safely.