Buffalo Zoo winter hours start November 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting this Monday, November 1, the Buffalo Zoo will switch over to its winter schedule.
Families can visit the lions, tigers and bears on Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the winter. Walk-up admissions are accepted, but guests are encouraged to reserve tickets online. A reservation time is not required. Those who buy their tickets online have a separate admission area allowing them to bypass the walk-up admission lines.
Zoo officials say weekday operations will resume on March 25, 2022.