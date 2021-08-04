Buffalo Zoo will host overnight camp for families

The Zoo is hosting its first Zoo Family Campout on August 27.

The Buffalo Zoo is hosting its first ever Zoo Family Campout that will allow people to camp at the zoo overnight.

The event on August 27 will include dinner at Wild Burger, conversations with keepers, unlimited train and carousel rides, movies on Gazebo Law and a s'mores station. Breakfast the next morning will be provided at Slice Restaurant.

Tickets are available for overnight campsites or for evening activities only for people who don't want to spend the night. Tickets include after hours access to see animals from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. "Zoo"-vies (movies) will be shown starting at 9:30 p.m. Train and carousel rides will be available until 9 p.m.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to spend a night at the Buffalo Zoo? Find out on Aug 27 at our first-ever Zoo Family Campout! Grab the family, load up your gear, and spend a night underneath the stars at the Buffalo Zoo! Space is limited. ⛺ 🦍🦁🐍🦒https://t.co/AhOVSjiIQ0 pic.twitter.com/fRHwFTyvdY — buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) August 4, 2021

The ticket includes dinner and if you are spending the night it will include breakfast. Other food items, essentials and souvenirs will be available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased on the zoo's website. No more than six people are allowed per campsite.

Overnight guests will have to be packed up by 9:30 a.m. Evening only guests will have access to the park until 11 p.m.